LONDON (CBSNewYork) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released official photographs from their royal wedding day on Saturday.

The pictures were released by Kensington Palace Monday on Twitter.

In one photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shown in a group shot featuring the royal family, Markle’s mother and all the children who escorted her down the aisle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day. These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

Another picture shows the royal couple alone with the bridesmaids and page boys.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

There’s also a black and white photograph of the couple reclining against a set of stairs.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” the palace said on Twitter. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”