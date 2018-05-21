SANTA FE, Texas (CBSNewYork) — There was no school Monday in Santa Fe, where people are mourning the shooting deaths of 10 people at the local high school.

Dozens attended a candlelight vigil on Sunday night for the victims and more tributes were planned for Monday, CBS2’s Omar Villafranca reported.

Across Texas, people paused to honor the lives lost in Friday’s school shooting. The governor called for a state-wide moment of silence in tribute to the 10 victims killed and 13 injured in the massacre.

Over the weekend, there were more tributes at church services and vigils. Hundreds of worshippers attended one mosque to remember Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who aspired to work in civil service.

Joleen Cogburn was her U.S. host mother.

“I always told her, ‘Sabika, you have a warrior’s heart.’ She wanted to be a business woman and she said she wanted to impact the world and I think she’s done that,” Cogburn said.

On Saturday night, hundreds of fans packed the stands at Santa Fe’s playoff baseball game. Two players even suited up after being shot during the massacre a day earlier.

Police said 17-year-old suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis wore a trench coat and carried a Remington 870 shotgun and .38 caliber pistol during the attack. Witnesses said he hovered between four classrooms while taunting students as he shot his classmates and teachers.

Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick suggested Sunday that guns were not the issue.

“The best way to take that shooter down is with a gun. But even better than that is four or five guns to one,” Patrick said.

Pagourtzis surrendered to police a half hour after they arrived to confront him. He immediately waived his Miranda rights and is now in solitary confinement.

Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield represent Pagourtzis. They said their client might not have been in the right state of mind, even though his social media posts before the shooting showed an affinity for weapons and contained violent messages.

“This is a young kid, who is at this point is very confused and still in some shock,” Barfield said.

The suspect’s attorneys said they’ve only met with him for an hour, but plan to talk to him again Monday. His next court date has not been set. Meanwhile, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has offered to pay for all the victims’ funerals.

Pagourtzis faces two felonies — capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.