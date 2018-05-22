Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
This Tuesday morning we can expect mostly cloudy skies with some showers arriving form the SW to NE in the Tri-State.
It is not a heavy rain or washout, but a rumble of thunder is possible especially north & west.
You’ll need the umbrella at some points. Today’s high: 66-70° A major turnaround for Wednesday as full sunshine returns.
Actually the mid week forecast is splendid… Wednesday, Thursday & Friday are in the 80s and sunny! Enjoy it.
– G