By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

This Tuesday morning we can expect mostly cloudy skies with some showers arriving form the SW to NE in the Tri-State.

It is not a heavy rain or washout, but a rumble of thunder is possible especially north & west.

You’ll need the umbrella at some points. Today’s high: 66-70° A major turnaround for Wednesday as full sunshine returns.

Actually the mid week forecast is splendid… Wednesday, Thursday & Friday are in the 80s and sunny! Enjoy it.

– G