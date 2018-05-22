SAN FRANCISCO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain said, “It’s not the most flattering. But it’s nice.”

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney. pic.twitter.com/wfSb7irMbx — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) May 22, 2018

On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter and actor Gary Busey.

Brandi Chastain is one of the most beautiful athletes I’ve ever covered. How this became her plaque is a freaking embarrassment for BASHOF. Makes Cristiano’s look perfect. pic.twitter.com/hta6c0cmSo — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 22, 2018

Other Twitter users said it made the statue of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo look “perfect” by comparison.

This sculpture of Cristiano Ronaldo is a great representation of how you look when you accidentally open the selfie camera on your phone pic.twitter.com/H8jjPeGwN3 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 29, 2017

Hall of Fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News of San Jose that images on the plaques are “representations” and never intended to be photographic likenesses.

The incomparable Brandi Chastain and her likeness (?) at last night’s Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame ceremony. To me it looks like a cross between Amelia Earhart and John Elway. pic.twitter.com/YoI2udt3rB — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) May 22, 2018

Savicke says there are no plans to redo the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

Other infamous “botched” bronzes include a statue of Lucille Ball which was mounted — and eventually corrected — in Celeron, N.Y.

