NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man convicted of stabbing two small children inside a public housing elevator in Brooklyn is set to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In April, Daniel St. Hubert was convicted of murder and attempted murder.

Back in 2014, authorities said Hubert killed 6-year-old PJ Avitto and critically injured 7-year-old Mikayla Capers inside an elevator at the Boulevard Houses in East New York.

Capers, who is now 11, testified at the trial.

Experts say St. Hubert faces the likelihood of life in prison.

