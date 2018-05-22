Filed Under:Chair Attack, Local TV, Queens, South Ozone Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent robbery was caught on surveillance video at a restaurant in Queens.

It happened at 4:20 a.m. at the Checkers Restaurant at 120-05 Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park.

queenschairattacksuspects Caught On Video: Man Bashes Victim With Chair During Robbery At Queens Restaurant

Suspects in a violent assault and robbery at a Queens fast food restaurant on May 12, 2018. (credit: NYPD)

Three men attacked a customer and took the chains from his neck, police said.

At one point one of the men can be seen hitting the victim with a chair.

The trio drove off in a dark sedan.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

All calls are confidential.

