TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s zombie home after zombie home in the Silverton section of Toms River.

But now the township says it’s going to do something about it.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Tuesday that one house on Crane Way has been abandoned since Hurricane Sandy and is infested with rodents.

“You know, some people didn’t have the money to fix their homes,” one neighbor said. “Some were fortunate, but some weren’t, so they just abandoned them.”

Under a new ordinance, the town will create a registry of abandoned properties. Owners will be billed $750 to register during the first year. That will rise to $2,000 if the property is still abandoned the next year.

The following year, it will cost the owner $3,000.

“And so, this just helps us with the ability to either have the property fixed up, which is absolutely our first desire, or if it’s not going to happen than we’re going to take steps either to make the property safe or demolition,” business administrator Don Guardian said.

