By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

Warm sunshine prevails this afternoon – and really for the next few days. This is all thanks to an area of high pressure over the Midwest that will gradually work its way across our area through Friday. In the meantime, you can expect comfortable mornings with afternoon temps running from the upper 70s to mid 80s. Oh, and the humidity levels will be considerably tolerable, so don’t sweat it.

Memorial Day weekend will have it’s ups and downs, unfortunately. We do, however, get off to a classic start with sunshine and unseasonably warm temps. It’s Sunday into Monday, however, when things turn unsettled with the threat of showers and thunderstorms.

There’s reason to believe that we’re not looking at a washout between those days, but for now, plan on having the umbrella.

Check back for updates on the holiday weekend!