NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two women in their mid-70s were injured after trying to fight off an armed robber in the Bronx.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Martha Avenue in the Woodlawn section.

Police said the two women were walking when a young man pulled up in a blue Toyota Rav4, got out and brandished a gun.

That’s when police said the man tried to grab one woman’s purse, but she resisted and was thrown to the ground, striking her head.

The other woman came to her aid and began hitting the suspect with an umbrella, but police said he also threw her to ground before jumping back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Police describe the suspect as a black man between the ages of 18 and 20, 140 pounds and about 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the chest, tan pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.