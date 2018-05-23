NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says it has arrested a man who allegedly sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.

The department now wants to know if there are other victims.

Police say at around 5 p.m. on May 16, Abraham Samotin allegedly led the girl from her Crown Heights home to an outdoor basement stairwell and sexually abused her. The girl was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Samotin and the victim didn’t know each other, police said.

The Jewish Community Watch learned of the attack and urged the family to report it.

Samotin was arrested at his home on Troy Avenue in Brooklyn the next day. He faces several sex crimes charges.

Anyone with information regarding other potential attacks is asked to call the NYPD’s 24-hour rape hotline at 1-212-267-7273.

All calls are kept confidential.