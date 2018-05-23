Comments
HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 11-year-old boy fell off a seventh floor balcony and landed on a restaurant below Wednesday in New Jersey.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Excelsior complex on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack.
“We had a young teen, between the ages of 10 and 13, climb over the balcony and take a fall from the seventh floor onto the restaurant – the Pico Tavern, actually,” the head of security told CBS2’s Meg Baker.
“He is conscious and he did get rushed to the hospital right away,” he said, adding it was about a 30-50 foot drop.
The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition. He suffered a broken nose and pelvis.