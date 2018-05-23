HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An 11-year-old boy fell off a seventh floor balcony and landed on a restaurant below Wednesday in New Jersey.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Excelsior complex on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack.

Update from the Excelsior complex in Hackensack NJ- Head of Security was on site when a boy fell 7 stories onto the Picco Tavern @CBSNewYork @HackensackPD pic.twitter.com/JimCBSwQtn — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) May 23, 2018

“We had a young teen, between the ages of 10 and 13, climb over the balcony and take a fall from the seventh floor onto the restaurant – the Pico Tavern, actually,” the head of security told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

“He is conscious and he did get rushed to the hospital right away,” he said, adding it was about a 30-50 foot drop.

Developing- we are on scene: 11-year-old male, 5th grade. Fell from 7th floor balcony of 170 Prospect, landed on 160 Prospect. He is being examined at Hackensack University Medical Center. Broken nose, broken pelvis, in stable condition. Mother is with her son. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/nD7bekyUAm — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) May 23, 2018

The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition. He suffered a broken nose and pelvis.