NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Realmuto and Starlin Castro each hit an RBI single off closer Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Jacob deGrom dodged trouble throughout seven scoreless innings and Brandon Nimmo homered in the fifth for the Mets, who carried a slim lead into the ninth. But the Marlins broke through against Familia (2-2), who has four blown saves in 17 chances this season.

After stranding 10 runners over the first eight innings, Miami got a one-out single from pinch-hitter Martin Prado in the ninth. Derek Dietrich followed with a double that left runners at second and third.

Realmuto looped a tying single to center field, but Michael Conforto threw out Dietrich at the plate as Realmuto advanced to second on the play. After an intentional walk to Justin Bour, Castro lined a go-ahead single to left.

Familia was booed by the crowd of 24,808 and again when he got out of the inning.

Adam Conley (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning and Brad Ziegler worked the ninth for his ninth save, retiring pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores with a runner on second to end it.

Last-place Miami took two of three in a low-scoring series and improved to 2-4 against the Mets this year. Marlins starter Dan Straily allowed four hits in six solid innings, and Miami has won all five of his starts this season.

The lowest-scoring team in the majors, the Marlins are 14-13 since opening the season 5-17. They have won eight of their last 13 games at Citi Field.

Off to a sensational start this year, deGrom struck out eight and walked two. The right-hander equaled his career high of 13 strikeouts last Friday, throwing seven innings in a 3-1 victory over Arizona.

That’s the only run he’s permitted in his past 33 1/3 innings, despite a brief stint on the disabled list due to a hyperextended right elbow.

Seth Lugo worked a one-hit eighth for New York, extending his shutout streak to a career-best 15 innings dating to May 1.

Nimmo homered into the second deck in right field on a 2-2 pitch from Straily.

SWITCHING SIDES

Miami flip-flopped left fielder Dietrich and right fielder JB Shuck whenever left-handed hitters Adrian Gonzalez and Luis Guillorme batted. Dietrich, an infielder by trade, was in left when he broke the wrong way on a routine fly from Jay Bruce that dropped in for a gift single. Dietrich initially was charged with an error before an official scoring change.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: The slumping Prado was rested, coupled intentionally with the team’s day off Thursday. “Give him a day just to breathe and watch a game,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It doesn’t seem like he’s quite found his rhythm yet.”

Mets: C Kevin Plawecki (broken left hand) and RHP Hansel Robles (sprained right knee) were scheduled to begin rehab assignments at Triple-A Las Vegas. … C Devin Mesoraco (bruised left elbow) was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench Tuesday. … LF Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) and 3B Todd Frazier (strained left hamstring) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip so Mets trainers can continue to treat them. … With the Mets in the middle of playing 18 games in 17 days, young shortstop Amed Rosario will get a day off soon, manager Mickey Callaway said.

NOW AVAILABLE

Miami released reliever Junichi Tazawa. The right-hander cleared waivers after being designated for assignment last Thursday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Following an off day, RHP Jose Urena (0-7, 4.55 ERA) pitches Friday night at home against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer (7-1, 1.78) and the Nationals. Urena, who went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA last season, was Miami’s opening day starter this year. But the Marlins have lost all 10 of his starts, and 12 straight dating to last September — matching Brian Moehler’s dubious club record set from 2005-06.

Mets: Eight road games in seven days against two teams currently in first place. LHP Steven Matz (1-3, 4.42 ERA) pitches Thursday night at NL Central-leading Milwaukee. RHP Zach Davies (2-3, 4.24), who lost 6-5 to Matz at Citi Field last month, comes off the disabled list to start for the Brewers after being sidelined since May 3 with right rotator cuff inflammation.

