Filed Under:Local TV, road rage

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver was arrested in a road rage incident that led to a crash on the west side that pinned a motorcycle underneath an SUV.

Police say the SUV driver and motorcyclist got into a verbal dispute on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at 57th Street and 11th Avenue.

The SUV driver allegedly hit the motorcycle and pinned it underneath the vehicle.

motorcycle Police: Road Rage Clash Ends With Motorcycle Pinned Under SUV

A motorcycle ended up pinned under an SUV in what police describe as a road rage incident on May 23, 2018, on Manhattan’s west side. (credit: CBS2)

The motorcyclist was identified by police as Carlos Camacho, 43 of Holbrook, N.Y. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene and charges against him are pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch