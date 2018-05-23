NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A driver was arrested in a road rage incident that led to a crash on the west side that pinned a motorcycle underneath an SUV.

Police say the SUV driver and motorcyclist got into a verbal dispute on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at 57th Street and 11th Avenue.

The SUV driver allegedly hit the motorcycle and pinned it underneath the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was identified by police as Carlos Camacho, 43 of Holbrook, N.Y. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested at the scene and charges against him are pending.