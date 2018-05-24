Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Another beauty today. Skies are sun filled with high pressure overhead and a light north breeze.

his will feel like a very comfortable day to the skin.

nu tu skycast 3d today 5 5/24 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

NYC’s high temp: 78-82°. We will likely top out a few degrees high inland due to the lack of a sea breeze.

Friday is actually hot with temps climbing into the mid 80s, even upper 80s in the same spots that felt it today.

nu tu what to expect 2 5/24 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Saturday: full blown summer day!

Check back in soon for the latest on the rest of the Memorial Day weekend!

– G

