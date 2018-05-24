Michael Rotondo, 30, Speaks Out About Being Evicted From His Parents' HomeIt’s a case that pitted a mom and dad against their own son. Now, the 30-year-old is being forced out and complaining about his parents.

Judge Orders 30-Year-Old Michael Rotondo To Move Out Of His Parents’ House In Upstate N.Y.It’s a real-life case of “Failure to Launch.”

Dangerous Side Effects Reported From Popular Fitness TrackersInstead of promoting good health, some have led to a fitness fail.

'It Really Is A Miracle:' Beloved Pup Overcomes The Odds & Recovers From Being Hit By CarA family says it was just before dinner when their beloved shih-poo darted into the street from behind a parked car outside their home in Yonkers.

New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community RalliesThe NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

School Bus Driver's Son: Father Did Not Make Illegal U-Turn Before Fatal CrashThere are questions surrounding the driver of the school bus that crashed into a dump truck last week on a New Jersey highway, killing two people and injuring more than 40.

Boy, 11, Falls Off 7th Floor Balcony Onto Restaurant Below In Hackensack, N.J.The child was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition. He suffered a broken nose and pelvis.

New Cases Of Lung Cancer Spreading To Younger WomenAfter treating her for pneumonia, doctors discovered a 44-year-old mother, herself a non-smoker, had stage IV lung cancer.

Plane Pulling Banner Calling For Firing Of 2 Baseball Coach Flies Over Briarcliff High SchoolThere has been an expensive effort to express unhappiness with high school coaches in Westchester County.

Doctor Uses Experimental Brain Glue To Save Connecticut BoyShawn Svoboda started falling asleep in class, which led him to learn that he had a lethal brain problem.