By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Another beauty today. Skies are sun filled with high pressure overhead and a light north breeze.
his will feel like a very comfortable day to the skin.
NYC’s high temp: 78-82°. We will likely top out a few degrees high inland due to the lack of a sea breeze.
Friday is actually hot with temps climbing into the mid 80s, even upper 80s in the same spots that felt it today.
Saturday: full blown summer day!
Check back in soon for the latest on the rest of the Memorial Day weekend!
– G