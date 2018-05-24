By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunny, sunny, sunny is the story the next couple of days. The only difference between today and tomorrow is about 5° and a few clouds. Enjoy!

Saturday’s still shaping up to be a decent day, but a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, especially inland. In terms of temps, it will be a hot one with highs in the upper 80s to nearly 90°. It will be more humid, too, so you may be sweatin’ it.

Sunday and Monday are still being reserved as the most unsettled days with rain/shower chances and cooler temperatures. We’ll be taking advantage of the next couple of days to tweak the forecast, so be sure to check back!