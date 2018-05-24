NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old boy has been arraigned in Westchester County on multiple charges related to a student’s stabbing at New Rochelle High School on Jan. 18.

The youth, who police say fled to Alabama, is now charged with two felonies, attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the first degree, as well as two misdemeanors, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

New Rochelle police said the 15-year-old student stabbed a schoolmate in a second floor classroom inside the school around 8:50 a.m.

The assailant fled the scene and was seen on video leaving the building shortly after the incident, New Rochelle police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital trauma unit where he underwent surgery and was treated for serious injuries.

After four months, the FBI located the 15-year-old suspect in Alabama where he was taken into custody on May 14.

Previously the boy had been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury on April 16.

Earlier this year sources told CBS2 that the alleged attacker was himself attacked that week at a pizzeria a block from campus. The motive for the stabbing appeared to have been for revenge.

It is unclear if the case was related to another New Rochelle stabbing incident on Jan. 11 in which another student was killed at a doughnut shop near the school.