MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Massapequa woman is facing charges after being accused of stealing mail from her neighbors.

At least four incidents have been reported on Central Avenue.

Charlee Zamora, 22, is accused of stealing outgoing mail from her neighbors’ mailboxes.

Charlee Zamora (credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Nassau County Police say she had been snagging mail from unlocked mailboxes to get her hands on bank account numbers, personal checks and other pieces of personal information.

Detectives searched her home and found multiple pieces of mail, credit cards, debit cards and gift cards, according to Nassau County Police. She als had a credit card encoder and 100 blank cards for potential future use.

Her neighbors were shocked to hear what was happening right under their noses.

“I’ve never really heard of that before, actually, ever. I wouldn’t even think of that,” neighbor Salman Umar told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez. “That’s a little shocking how that could happen. It’s pretty shocking. I didn’t really think in this neighborhood we have people like that.”

Zamora faces charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

