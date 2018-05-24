NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — North Korea says it has demolished its only nuclear testing site after a series of explosions overnight.

North Korean officials brought in about two dozen foreign journalists to its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, including CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy who was there to witness several large explosions, CBS News reported.

The closing had been announced by the North’s leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his scheduled summit with President Donald Trump, which is set to take place in Singapore next month.