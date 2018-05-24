NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — North Korea says it has demolished its only nuclear testing site after a series of explosions overnight.

North Korean officials brought in about two dozen foreign journalists to its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, including CBS News correspondent Ben Tracy who was there to witness several large explosions, CBS News reported.

The closing had been announced by the North’s leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his scheduled summit with President Donald Trump, which is set to take place in Singapore next month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch