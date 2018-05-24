PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral will be held Thursday for a Paramus, New Jersey teacher who was killed along with a student in a school bus crash last week.

The funeral for the beloved teacher, 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson, is being held just days after the funeral of 10-year-old Miranda Vargas.

“Was very close to us and we’re gonna miss her and there’s gonna be a lot going on for the town,” said friend Lisa Raccuglia.

For two decades, Williamson taught the same grade and in the same classroom at East Brook Middle School and was dedicated, her students say she stayed with them on her lunch break.

“She was my fifth grade teacher last year I feel really sad and devastated because I’ve had her for one whole year and she made things really fun and helpful for us kids, but now she can’t anymore,” said student Savannah Clark.

The two were killed when their school bus collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Williamson and Vargas were on their way to Waterloo Village in Stanhope with more than 40 children and teachers when their bus collided with a dump truck on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.

Sources say the bus driver missed an exit and tried to make an illegal U-turn in an area for authorized vehicles only when it was struck.

A spokesperson with the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission says the 77-year-old driver, Hudy Muldrow, has a long history of violations including a total of 14 license suspensions, 13 for administrative reasons such as lack of insurance and canceled registration.

He has also received eight speeding tickets and a careless driving ticket. His son said his father is a good person and is still recovering from his injuries.

“He’s in pain, he’s talking,” said Hudy Muldrow, Jr. “He said that he was sorry that two people lost their lives.”

Williamson’s husband sent CBS2 a statement saying he fell in love with his beautiful bride the day they met, saying she was a sweet, gentle person who was kind to everyone she met.