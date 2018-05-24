NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after they say a man was fatally stabbed on Staten Island.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday at a building on Navy Pier Court.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the 42-year-old man with stab wounds to his torso inside a third floor apartment, police said. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the victim did not live inside the apartment, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

So far, no arrests have been made and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.