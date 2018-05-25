By Justin Lewis

Meteorologist

The heat’s on today with about as much sunshine as we saw yesterday. We’re working towards the upper 80s, so stay cool out there!

It will be a balmy night around the city, so dress comfortably. Outside of that, it will remain mostly clear, so you can leave the umbrella at home.

Tomorrow is somewhat of a transition day as we’ll see more clouds and a slightly better chance of showers and storms. It’s not a washout by far, but it wouldn’t hurt to have the umbrella handy, especially late in the day. It will be warm and humid, too, with highs in the 80s.

Then we’ll see some on and off rain Sunday into Monday. It will be a bit cooler, too, with highs in the low 70s or so.