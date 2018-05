Morning!

Another gorgeous day as temps climb into the upper 80s around the area.

Expect full sunshine from start to finish. This morning starts off comfortable in the 60s. Cooler in the Hudson Valley as you are higher in elevation. Expect some 50s in that area.

Saturday is a hot & summer-like day with highs approaching 90°. We can expect some storms to pop late Saturday, but Sunday is looking wet, and Monday, clouds rule the day. G