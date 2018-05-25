SODUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing toddler.

Authorities say Owen Hidalgo-Calderon is about 14 months old, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is about two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Owen needs asthma medication.

He was last seen on Joy Road in Sodus on May 16, according to authorities.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm and/or death,” authorities said in a press release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriffs Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or to call 911 to report a sighting.