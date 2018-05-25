Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV

SODUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing toddler.

An AMBER Alert was issued on May 25, 2018 for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon. (credit: New York State Police)

Authorities say Owen Hidalgo-Calderon is about 14 months old, has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is about two feet tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Owen needs asthma medication.

He was last seen on Joy Road in Sodus on May 16, according to authorities.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical harm and/or death,” authorities said in a press release.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriffs Department at (866) NYS-AMBER or to call 911 to report a sighting.

 

