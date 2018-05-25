NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With family summertime adventures ahead at amusement parks, parades and beaches, big crowds can pose big hassles when a child wanders off from the rest of the group.

Chrissy Khachane, an educational consultant and parenting coach, shared some tips about planning ahead before heading out with CBS2’s Dana Tyler.

“Talk to your children in a child-friendly way,” she said. “You don’t want to scare them, but you want them to understand that if they do get separated, there is a way to solve the problem.”

1.) Take a picture of each of your children. “It’s a great way to keep on their phone what they’re wearing,” said Khachane. “Should there be an incident where someone is separated, you have that immediate image accessible to you to remember what they’re wearing that day.

“Sometime I even go so far as to dress all my boys alike in bright colors,” she said.

2.) Teach children to stay still when separated from the group. Even if parents cannot immediately see a missing child, or if the child can’t find their parents, eventually one of the parents will come and find them. “If kids get scared and start running off, they may be just a step away from us and not realize that somebody’s not close by and make the situation a little bit worse,” said Khachane.

3.) Order blank hospital bracelets online. Write the parent’s first name and cell phone number on the bracelet to help make content should someone be trying to help reunite the family.

4.) Remind children who are safe people to talk to if they need help. Police officers in the city and station agents in booths of subway stations are good points of contact.

“It’s just having a couple of quick tips to help alleviate parental concern helps everybody have more fun,” said Khachane. “When the parents are calm, then the kids have a lot more fun too.”