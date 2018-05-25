FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police in New Jersey are seeking the public’s help identifying two women believed to be part of a “grandparent scam.”

On April 12, a Florida woman received a call saying her grandson, who lives in California, was jailed on a narcotics offense and needed money for bail, police said. When the woman refused to provide her debit card number over the phone, the caller told her to buy Walmart gift cards instead, which she did for $2,000 and then sent the scammer the cards’ information.

Franklin Borough Police were notified two of the gift cards had been used hours later at the Walmart in Franklin.

Police said two women seen on surveillance video bought a few cases of dried noodles, similar to Ramen noodles, a case of toilet paper and several hundred of dollars of calling cards.

Anyone with information about the suspects, described as two women of Asian descent, is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mattessich at 973-827-7700 x231 or nmattessich@franklinpd.org.