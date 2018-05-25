NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, the sun is cooperating.

Thousands played hooky at beaches across our area.

“It’s a great day. The weather is cooperating and we are anticipating a record day today here at Jones Beach,” New York State Parks spokesman George Gorman told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

The Websters arrived from North Babylon Friday morning. They said the parking lots were already filling up.

It’s a day to hang out with families and friends, and finally take a dip in the ocean.

Web Extra: Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In New York | Best Memorial Day Weekend Getaways For New Yorkers

People were trying to make the anxiety of rain, ice and cold a distant memory, according to the Reese’s from St. James.

“It has been a horrible winter, but you know, we’re living it up. Life is good,” one woman told McLogan.

Two boys had plans for their time at beach.

“How big will the castle be?” McLogan asked.

“We don’t know yet. And after we dig it, we’re going to put water in it,” one boy told McLogan.

“And if other people put their feet in, they can think it’s a big river,” said another.

The air show begins Saturday, but there was plenty of practice in the sky today. Amateur photographers couldn’t get enough.

The beach makes a great backdrop for any hobby, McLogan reported.

Just don’t forget your sunscreen.

Click here to check this weekend’s forecast.