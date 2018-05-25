LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Several swimmers had to be rescued Friday morning in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department says several swimmers were in distress at Riverside Boulevard and Ocean Beach Park.

Officials say they were “dangerously close to the rocks” and were pulled to safety by rescue swimmers with a rescue board.

Four people were hospitalized with cuts and bruises, officials said.

The rescue comes as sun worshipers were hitting the beach at the kick off of Memorial Day weekend.