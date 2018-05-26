Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The holiday weekend (and unofficial start to summer) has arrived! And boy, will it be feeling like summer today. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 and we’ll keep that muggy feeling all day. Expect some afternoon and evening t-storms to fire up, but they will be scattered and not everyone will see them. Today is the best beach day!

Overnight, a backdoor cold front moves through and brings a completely different story for Sunday. Temps before sunrise will be in the low 70s, before falling into the 60s for the daytime hours. In fact, it’s likely we’ll be in the upper 50s by tomorrow night! Clouds rule with showers throughout the day, although the morning looks to see the steadiest rain. Tomorrow is definitely the “indoor plans” part of the weekend.

The good news is by Monday, the trend has been to exit the showers before sunrise. While we’ll still start Memorial Day cloudy, it’s looking more and more likely we’ll see sunshine for the second half of the day! Even with the morning clouds, the parades will go off without any issues. With temps in low to mid 70s, Monday is a good BBQ day!

Overall, 2/3 of the holiday weekend is looking pretty good!