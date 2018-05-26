Morning!

A beautiful start to the Memorial Day Weekend is here! Skies are clear, winds are light, and the sun is strong! Barring some ocean influenced clouds & fog, skies start off nice & blue. Especially north & west where they will experience (in my opinion) the best weather around here. The humidity will be felt all day. The afternoon brings the risk of some diurnal storms and they could be heavy & dangerous. Today’s highs: 85-90°.

Sunday, poor Sunday… It’s chilly, it’s wet, and we can expect showers at almost any point. Not a washout, but keep the umbrella. High: 66-71°.

Monday is trending better with skies breaking for sun in the afternoon with temps in the low 70s.

