Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Morning!

jl memorial day weekend1 5/26 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

A beautiful start to the Memorial Day Weekend is here! Skies are clear, winds are light, and the sun is strong! Barring some ocean influenced clouds & fog, skies start off nice & blue. Especially north & west where they will experience (in my opinion) the best weather around here. The humidity will be felt all day. The afternoon brings the risk of some diurnal storms and they could be heavy & dangerous. Today’s highs: 85-90°.

jl beach and mountain 3 day1 5/26 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Sunday, poor Sunday… It’s chilly, it’s wet, and we can expect showers at almost any point. Not a washout, but keep the umbrella. High: 66-71°.

nu tu 7day auto8 5/26 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday is trending better with skies breaking for sun in the afternoon with temps in the low 70s.

G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch