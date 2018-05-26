NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was arrested late Friday in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy in the Bronx.

The Medical Examiner’s office says Messiah Allen died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Officers found the toddler unresponsive and with injuries to his face Thursday night at the Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard.

The boy’s stepfather was performing CPR when police arrived, according to investigators.

Late Friday, police arrested 36-year-old Kenneth Lynch in connection to the child’s death.

Lynch is facing manslaughter charges.