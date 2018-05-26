NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A driver and passenger were behind bars Saturday morning after a wild police chase and shooting in Brooklyn.

Cops say the fracas was sparked by some sort of dispute aboard a party boat at a pier in Sunset Park late Friday night.

When officers arrived, they say they found a gun and a baseball bat at the scene.

Police say they observed and then gave chase to a vehicle driving recklessly at a high rate of speed nearby.

The chase came to a conclusion when the vehicle crashed into another car on Avenue C.

As police approached the vehicle one round was discharged by an officer, but investigators say nobody was struck.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the officer intentionally opened fire.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Lutheran Hospital with an injury to his left pinky finger.