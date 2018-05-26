NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To highlight what Memorial Day weekend is really about, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis went on board the USS Intrepid at Pier 86 in Manhattan.

She heard from people who spent the day honoring the memories of those who fought and died for our country.

“Honor our dead, our servicemen,” U.S. Navy veteran Ron Greene said. “Honor the people that served in the country, instead of the barbecues in the backyard.”

When asked what it means to have served his country, he replied, “protect my own country — I was in the Cuban blockade in 1962.”

Greene said he was proud to see people spend the day at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

“It brings to heart what our military has gone through for us,” said Ellen Mehl, of Goshen.

Her family was making sure their little ones start understanding that at a young age.

“I think that this is special. You can go to the beach or barbecue any time, but you don’t always get to do something like this,” Melissa Grillo, also of Goshen, said.

Little Ariana also got to take part in a dance performance at the museum – one of the many Fleet Week events there focused on honoring our military.

Asked how it feels when kids want to learn about their service, Marine John Guinn said, “It blows my mind, it’s the best feeling in the world.”

“Hopefully, they can be Marines one day, too,” he added.

Not only do visitors get to meet those who serve, they also get a hands-on look at what they do and why they do it.

“I’ve always taken all the freedoms for granted. And I was like, why am I taking the freedoms for granted? I should do my part, just like all these guys out here did,” said Marine Thomas Lindell.

These Marines hope everyone takes time this weekend to remember.

“Don’t forget about the vets,” Lindell said.

“The ones who died, who came before us,” Guinn added.

To honor the men and woman that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the museum on Monday. It’s free and open to the public.