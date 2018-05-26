NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Assemblyman Herman “Denny” Farrell has died at the age of 86.

His family said he died early Saturday.

Farrell spent 42 years in office and earned respect for working across the political aisle.

The Harlem Democrat was first elected in 1975 and headed the Assembly banking committee and later the powerful Ways & Means Committee. He spearheaded legislation that required banks to offer low-cost checking accounts and created a free state consumer hotline for credit card rate and fee information.

Today we lost an icon in New York State politics with the passing of Herman "Denny" Farrell, Jr. pic.twitter.com/9bZRrxJHrW — Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) May 26, 2018

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Farrell “exemplified the best of politics” and ordered flags to be flown at half staff Tuesday in his honor.

“I am heartbroken by the passing of my friend, mentor and partner-in-government Denny Farrell,” he said in a statement. “Denny was a compassionate leader, a brilliant political mind and a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on New York politics.”

Assembly Republican Leader Brian Kolb called him “a true gentleman.”

