NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man accused of masterbating on the subway twice in the last two months.

On April 26, a 24-year-old woman reported the first incident on a northbound R train approaching the 53rd Street station.

On May 17, a 26-year-old woman reported a similar incident on a northbound R train at the Canal Street station.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches and 170 pounds.

Anyone with any information about the suspect asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.