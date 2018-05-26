FRANKLIN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are on the hunt for a pair of women wanted in a so-called “grandparent scam.”

Surveillance images from a Walmart in Franklin shows the women accused of calling elderly people and tricking them into buying them gift cards.

Investigators say they pose as a relative in distress or someone trying to help a family member to their unsuspecting victims.

In one case, police say the suspects told the victim that her grandson needed funds to bond out of jail for a narcotics offense. When the victim refused to give her debit card information over the phone, the women asked the victim to purchase Walmart gift cards.

Police say the victim complied and purchased gift cards which were used to make almost $1,000 worth of purchases. The scammers bought several cases of dried ramen noodles, a case of toilet paper, and several hundred dollars worth of calling cards, according to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or anyone who can positively identify the suspects is asked to call the Franklin Borough Police Detective Bureau at 973-827-7700 extension 231.