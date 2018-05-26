Filed Under:Amber Alert, Local TV

SODUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search continued Saturday for a missing toddler in Upstate New York.

Police issued an AMBER alert on Friday for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

Officers and volunteers spent the day combing a wooded area in the town of Sodus, just east of Rochester.

The search was focused on an area near where his mother’s body was found in a plastic bag Wednesday morning.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Ebavardo Reyes, was arrested and is facing charges in the case.

Owen has short brown hair and brown eyes. He’s approximately two feet tall and weighs roughly 30 pounds.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch