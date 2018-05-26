SODUS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A desperate search continued Saturday for a missing toddler in Upstate New York.

Police issued an AMBER alert on Friday for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

Officers and volunteers spent the day combing a wooded area in the town of Sodus, just east of Rochester.

The search was focused on an area near where his mother’s body was found in a plastic bag Wednesday morning.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Ebavardo Reyes, was arrested and is facing charges in the case.

Owen has short brown hair and brown eyes. He’s approximately two feet tall and weighs roughly 30 pounds.