Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected, today is certainly the soggy part of this holiday weekend. While the heavier downpours and storms from this morning have dwindled and shifted south, there will still be on/off showers around for the rest of today.

Our high temp was 80… just after midnight. Temps steadily fell this morning as a backdoor cold front moved through, and we’ll hang in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. A chilly day compared to Saturday’s heat!

For Memorial Day, we’ll actually end on a high note. Clouds and a few lingering drops in the morning will gradually lead to partly sunny skies by early evening. Temps will be seasonable, in the mid 70s. The beaches will be a little cooler, but any parades and BBQs will go off with no issues!

