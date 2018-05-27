Filed Under:Asbury Park, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re still wondering where to go for your summer vacation, turns out you don’t have to look too far.

Money Magazine just named Asbury Park beach second on its list of best beaches in the United States.

The magazine says the Jersey Shore destination has the perfect combo of beach and boardwalk.

Vacationers can also visit some of the famous destinations, like the Stone Pony which is credited with launching the careers of Jersey born legends Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi.

Pompano Beach, Florida took top honors on the list.

