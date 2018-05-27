Filed Under:Bethpage Air Show, jones beach, Local TV

WANTAGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Bad news, beachgoers.

The wet weather has forced organizers to cancel Sunday’s air show at Jones Beach.

On Saturday, crowds filled Jones Beach for the annual Bethpage Air Show. The fast flying and tricky maneuvers dazzled spectators packed tightly together as far as the eye could see.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were back once more as this year’s headliners.

Kristina Kloete told CBS2’s Dave Carlin her 3-year-old son Mason is obsessed with aviation.

“He loves the planes, so we wanted to come here for our first time to see them all,” she said.

Aircraft were on the ground, too, for tours and photo taking.

 

