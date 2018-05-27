NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The family of a New York City cab driver is in mourning after a body pulled from the East River was identified as the man who had gone missing earlier this month amid financial concerns.

Yu Mein “Kenny” Chow’s family had filed a missing persons report shortly after he was last seen on May 11. His cab was found in Manhattan a block from the East River.

Authorities retrieved the body from the river on Wednesday.

His family said Chow was feeling financial pressure from a $700,000 loan on his medallion, the permit that lets someone have a yellow taxi in New York City.

The value of the medallions has gone down significantly in recent years with the rise of app-based hailing services.

