NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search was on Sunday for an alleged assailant after an elderly man was followed and beaten inside his Brooklyn apartment building.

It happened just days ago inside a building on East 10th Street and Foster Avenue in Midwood.

Surveillance photos from nearby give a clear look at the man investigators are trying to find, who they say followed the 81-year-old victim into the building where he lives and attacked him just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

