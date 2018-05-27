Filed Under:Brooklyn, Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, Midwood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search was on Sunday for an alleged assailant after an elderly man was followed and beaten inside his Brooklyn apartment building.

It happened just days ago inside a building on East 10th Street and Foster Avenue in Midwood.

Surveillance photos from nearby give a clear look at the man investigators are trying to find, who they say followed the 81-year-old victim into the building where he lives and attacked him just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The extent of the victim’s injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

