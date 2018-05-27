BIDDEFORD, M.E. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is back in the hospital after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, according to family spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush will likely remain at Southern Maine Health Care for a few days for observation, according to McGrath.

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to a hospital in Houston on April 22 for treatment of an infection that spread to his blood. Bush spent some time in an intensive care unit before being moved to a regular patient room.

Bush was hospitalized a day after he attended the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at their Houston home. Married for 73 years, the Bushes were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

Bush has used a wheelchair and an electric scooter for mobility since developing a form of Parkinson’s disease, and he has needed hospital treatment several times in recent years for respiratory problems.

Born on June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, Bush also served as a Texas congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan’s vice president.

