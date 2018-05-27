NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Break out the hot gods and hamburgers, it’s officially the start of the grilling season.

Many people will be cooking on the grill this Memorial Day Weekend.

Mark Sherry from Old Homestead Steakhouse stopped by with a few tasty options for you to try.

Below is a full list of the recipes on display from the folks at Old Homestead.

Our GRILLED DRY RUB PORTERHOUSE BURGERS are the best of both words.

are the best of both words. We ground porterhouse steak – which is sirloin and filet mignon.

Then we form rectangular shaped burgers.

When we talk dry rubs, we think steak.

But we’re gonna do dry rub burgers.

For our dry rub, we mix a special blend of cayenne pepper, paprika, fennel seed, cumin, salt, pepper, and garlic, onion and chili powder.

Then we generously pat both sides of the burger with the rub.

We grill both sides for 5 minutes – which will give you a perfect medium rare to medium.

Now think 3-foot wedge.

No buns. We’re putting our grilled rectangular shaped burgers on loaves of toasted garlic bread seasoned with fresh garlic and butter. You can buy ready-made garlic bread at the local grocery.

After we place the burgers on the toasted garlic bread, we cut into 2-inch pieces just like you’d cut a 3-foot wedge. No waste. Everyone gets a taste.

The rub gives it a tangy and spicy kick.

The combination of sirloin and filet makes it juicy and flavorful. • And the buttery-garlicy toasted bread gives you a texture that you can’t get from a soggy bun.

The other classic is of course FOOT LONG GRILLED HOTDOGS – but ours aren’t just ordinary franks – they’re foot long hotdogs made from a blend of our signature steak cuts.

– but ours aren’t just ordinary franks – they’re foot long hotdogs made from a blend of our signature steak cuts. Grill the hotdogs on high heat and give them a nice char on the outside.

Serve them in buns – but don’t expect ketchup and mustard or boring relish toppings.

We divide our franks into quarters – draping each section with a mouth-watering condiment – corn relish, beer cheese mustard blend, radicchio coleslaw with jicama, and beans & bacon.

We cut it into quarters. A great starter. No waste.

They’re plump and juicy – and everyone gets a taste and has room for the main events.

Cindy, I want you to eat this like a real hot dog (Marc hands the entire foot long hotdog to Cindy).

To continue this beef fest, we’re doing GRILLED BONELESS RIB STEAK PARMESAN PIZZAIOLA SKEWERS – well, it’s our version of pizzaiola – remember, Old Homestead is a steakhouse, not an Italian restaurant.

– well, it’s our version of pizzaiola – remember, Old Homestead is a steakhouse, not an Italian restaurant. Rib steak is one of the most flavorful and juiciest cuts because of its marblization.

We cut our raw rib steaks into 2-inch cubes.

Then we cut red and yellow bell pepper, shiitake mushrooms and green onions into large slices.

Assemble them onto skewers – do your own pattern, but just put plenty of beef on each skewer.

We separately grill plum tomatoes until tender.

Then we place these beautifully charred tomatoes on top of our skewered rib steak and veggies – and we finish it off with shaved Parmesan cheese.

What a beautiful presentation – the colors – are you feeling that aroma?

The steak is like butter and the veggies are crunchy – and the grilled tomatoes and shaved cheese make it a culinary masterpiece on your palate.

This is a little something different – actually nothing is “little” at Old Homestead Steakhouse. We do a GRILLED BRAISED BEEF SHANKS that will leave your guests gawking.

that will leave your guests gawking. If you don’t want the more expensive cuts, the shank is more economical price per pound. And it goes a long way.

And you won’t sacrifice flavor and tenderness.

You start out in the kitchen braising the shanks for 3 hours in a large pot with diced carrots, sliced onions, fresh garlic, thyme, bay leaves and a dry red wine.

Then we finish it off on the grill – crisping each side for 5 minutes on high heat.

We serve it Pre-Historic-style – your guests will take it off the bone with their forks – it’s that tender! What flavor!

Andrea, you gotta taste it – right now (Marc hands her a fork).

We like to add seafood to our beef fest for a little variety, so we do GRILLED MARINATED LOBSTER TAILS .

. 6-ounce lobster tails that we marinate overnight in olive oil, basil, lemon juice and cilantro.

We split them in half and grill 6 minutes on the shell side, 1 minute on the meat side

They result is a sweet and succulent gem from the sea!

We incorporate fish into a side dish. You’re won’t find potato or macaroni salad in this BBQ bash – so we’re doing GRILLED SHRIMP CHEESY GRITS .

. It’s not your conventional side dish at a BBQ.

But it’s simple to make – and it will tantalize the taste buds.

We fold butter and shredded cheddar cheese into grits cooked in chicken broth.

Then we spoon a mixture of shrimp, bacon and spices over the grits.

We decorate the dish with shrimp as well.

It’s creamy. It’s cheesy. The bacon gives it crunch.