Officials: Storm Water Runoff From Recent Heavy Rainfall May Have Higher Levels Of Bacteria
Filed Under:Nassau County Health Department, North Shore, south shore

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The rain is playing havoc with the early days of beach season on Long Island.

On Sunday, the Nassau County Department of Health issued an swimming advisory at 19 beaches. It is considered a precautionary measure, given the recent heavy rainfall. Officials say storm water runoff can impact water quality by elevating bacteria levels. It’s possible the state standard for bathing water quality will be exceeded.

The advisory impacts the following 14 North Shore beaches:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville
Creek Club – Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
Ransom Beach – Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach – Bayville
Stehli Beach – Bayville
Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

The advisory also impacts the following five South Shore beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
Island Park Beach – Island Park
Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

If you need to speak with the county’s health department, you can call (516) 227-9717, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

