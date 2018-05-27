MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The rain is playing havoc with the early days of beach season on Long Island.

On Sunday, the Nassau County Department of Health issued an swimming advisory at 19 beaches. It is considered a precautionary measure, given the recent heavy rainfall. Officials say storm water runoff can impact water quality by elevating bacteria levels. It’s possible the state standard for bathing water quality will be exceeded.

The advisory impacts the following 14 North Shore beaches:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

The advisory also impacts the following five South Shore beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

If you need to speak with the county’s health department, you can call (516) 227-9717, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.