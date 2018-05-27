NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A wild traffic stop in upper Manhattan was caught on camera.

A driver tried to escape police by speeding off, hitting several cars in the process.

On Sunday morning, the intersection at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue looked like a scene out of a movie. Police stopped an unruly driver at around around 4 a.m. when they noticed him driving erratically.

But instead of complying, the driver took off, hitting cars, driving in circles and speeding off right down the sidewalk, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Cellphone video shows officers trying to talk to 27-year-old George Lopez, instructing him to turn off the car. But they are seen jumping back as the driver slams into their NYPD vehicle and then spins the car several times, hitting parked vehicles and causing the bumper of his vehicle to fall off.

The driver continued on his way even with police on his tail. Officers said he made it to the Henry Hudson Parkway and drove north on the southbound side, finally exiting in the Bronx, where he hit another car, injuring himself and that other innocent driver. Both were recovering in the hospital on Sunday.

“It was a movie, exactly. The car was just turning around for a couple of times. It was just aggressive the way this guy was driving the car,” witness and Inwood resident Angileca Bianchetti said. “It was really shocking. I can’t believe this happened in my neighborhood.”

Three officers also had minor injuries. Police said Lopez does not have a license and was driving while on some kind of drug. He is facing a slew of charges, including reckless endangerment and reckless driving, CBS2’s Roy reported.