NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four firefighters were injured while fighting an apartment fire in Chelsea Monday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows of the apartment building on West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue just after 3:30 pm.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the top floor of the six-story building, but the fire destroyed two apartments.

All four firefighters are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.