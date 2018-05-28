Filed Under:Forecast, John Elliott, Weather

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a cool and cloudy start to this Memorial Day, breaks of sun will continue to increase heading through this afternoon. We’ll finish with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Coastal locations likely stay in the upper 60s.

nu tu memorial day1 5/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It’s mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 60s, and the humidity stays through tomorrow. After patchy fog to start, Tuesday is once again a steamy as highs reach the upper 80s! There is a slight chance of a PM pop-up shower or storm, mainly west of the Hudson. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies.

nu tu surface 5/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Wednesday, we’re back down to seasonable temps with highs in the mid 70s. It looks like a mix of sun and clouds, with a late shower chance as things turn more unsettled for the second half of the week.

nu tu 7day auto10 5/28 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch