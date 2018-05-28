By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a cool and cloudy start to this Memorial Day, breaks of sun will continue to increase heading through this afternoon. We’ll finish with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Coastal locations likely stay in the upper 60s.

It’s mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 60s, and the humidity stays through tomorrow. After patchy fog to start, Tuesday is once again a steamy as highs reach the upper 80s! There is a slight chance of a PM pop-up shower or storm, mainly west of the Hudson. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies.

By Wednesday, we’re back down to seasonable temps with highs in the mid 70s. It looks like a mix of sun and clouds, with a late shower chance as things turn more unsettled for the second half of the week.