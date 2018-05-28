NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hundreds of tenants are displaced after flames shot through the top floor of a Queens apartment building.

The fire started late Sunday night in a six-story building on 41st Avenue in Elmhurst.

Four apartments were heavily damaged but the entire bulding was evacuated until the buildings department completes an inspection.

“I was in the middle of taking a shower, I come out and the fire happened on 723 – which is two apartments to the right of me,” said building resident Nikola Canonge. “I come out, smoke all over the place, fire alarm sounding, so I did what was told to do, went downstairs. I managed to see from the outside how the whole apartment was just in flames.”

Six firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross reported it provided help and shelter to two families, including three adults and a child.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.