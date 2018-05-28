LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance cameras were rolling on Long Island when a car blew a stop sign and hit a teenager walking to a community carnival.

Now, two witnesses are on a very personal mission to help find the hit-and-run driver, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reportedly exclusively on Monday.

A 19-year-old college student showed CBS2 where he was walking Friday night en route to a Levittown fair when a car slowed at a stop sign, but then sped up and hit him. The entire incident was captured on video.

When asked if he thought the driver would stop at the stop sign, victim Sarem Naibzada said, “Yeah, pedestrians have the right of way. But unfortunately, in this town it doesn’t seem to be the case.”

Naibzada is lucky to be alive, thanks to witnesses Matt and Meredith Long, who were returning home on motor bikes at 10:45 p.m. Meredith stayed with the victim, while Matt followed the fleeing car to get a license plate number.

“His lights were off. He was blowing stops signs at 80. I couldn’t keep up with him,” Matt Long said.

“For someone to hit somebody with a car and not even stop to see if they’re okay … he could have been dying on the street and someone just left him behind like that. It just blows my mind,” he added.

For Matt Long, the incident hit home. Though Naibzada walked away with only bruises and no broken bones, it was eerily similar to a hit and run that claimed Long’s brother’s life. The driver who killed William Long in 2011 was never caught.

“I took it personal. I didn’t want someone to get away with that, so I tried my best. I hope someone recognizes the vehicle,” Matt Long said. “And it happens all the time on Long Island. There are so many hit and runs. It’s crazy.”

“They had to have known that they made contact with somebody. Based on the rate of speed that they took off, they definitely knew,” Meredith Long added.

Naibzada believes he saw a young white male driver. Long said he got a partial New York license plate of “GRF,” possibly a silver or grey Infinity with dark windows. The couple wisely posted their video and is surveying homeowners along the route for other images. Naibzada said he is grateful for neighbors who care.

“He was either on drugs, drunk or just didn’t plain out see. He should have stopped. When you hit someone with a car, you never know how hurt they could be,” Naibzada said.

The victim said he would not have pursued charges against the driver had he stayed at the scene to help him. Nassau police told CBS2’s Gusoff they have the surveillance video, and are actively investigating.

The victim, a computer science major at SUNY Old Westbury sustained, suffered only scrapes and bruises.