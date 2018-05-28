WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The FBI is warning consumers to keep an eye on the internet router in their home or office.

The feds say Russian hackers may have infected it with malware.

The FBI says hundreds of thousands of routers have been infected, adding the malware is able to collect personal information and even disable your network connection.

Thankfully, officials say there’s a simple fix.

The government suggests turning off your router for at least five seconds and turning it on again should disable the malware.